Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

SBUX opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

