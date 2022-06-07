Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.49. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

