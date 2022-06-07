Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 6,666 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

