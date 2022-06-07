Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carver Bancorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARV opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

