Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 283,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

