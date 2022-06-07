Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $132.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.05 million and the highest is $133.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $247.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $692.37 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.86. 46,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

