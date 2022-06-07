Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.72 or 0.00767313 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 278.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00084668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00372122 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.