Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.63. 5,152,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592,098. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.13. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.75 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 22.2099987 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$365,646.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,227.15. Also, Director Claude. James Prieur purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

