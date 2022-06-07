MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $188.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.70 million and the highest is $195.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $176.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $754.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.44 million to $784.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $848.69 million, with estimates ranging from $811.94 million to $880.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.43. The company had a trading volume of 164,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.60. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.