Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 2,136,212 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2,920.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136,212 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.99% of US Foods worth $76,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,175 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,503,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,873,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in US Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,526,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,139,000 after acquiring an additional 353,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

