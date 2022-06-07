Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,023,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $394,668. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

