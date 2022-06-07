Marshall Wace LLP Has $106.19 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $106,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

