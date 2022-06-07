Marshall Wace LLP Has $81.48 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $81,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $609.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $677.41 and a 200-day moving average of $648.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $501.69 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.