Marshall Wace LLP Invests $98.01 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,083,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

NYSE SNAP opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

