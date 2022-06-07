Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,713,851 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.67% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $89,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 325,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $42,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 157.61%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.