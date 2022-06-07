Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 220,662 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 220,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $223.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.25.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.