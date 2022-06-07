Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

