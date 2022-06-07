Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.10. The company has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.