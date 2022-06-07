Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 9.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 293,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 155,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

