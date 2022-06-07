MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and $40,455.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,232.95 or 1.00160400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00190883 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00110771 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00186801 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

