McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $247.97. 20,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

