MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,023 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,010,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

