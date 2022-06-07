MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.