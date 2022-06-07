MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its position in Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,421,000 after purchasing an additional 318,708 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,247,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

