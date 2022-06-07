MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

