MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,142,000 after purchasing an additional 731,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after acquiring an additional 540,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

