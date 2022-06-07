MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

