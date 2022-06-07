MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

