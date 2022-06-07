MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 669,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

