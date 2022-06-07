MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 170,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,492 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $830,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 63.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 287,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

