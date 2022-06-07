MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 677 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $372.22 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.66 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.34 and a 200 day moving average of $514.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

