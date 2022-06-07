MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,449,000 after buying an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

