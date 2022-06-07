MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 552 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

