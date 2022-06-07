MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

