MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

