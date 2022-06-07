Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $223.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $244.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.