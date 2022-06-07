Means Investment CO. Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $258.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.53 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.