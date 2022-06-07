Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Increased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 49,987.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.72. 64,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

