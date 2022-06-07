Melanie J. Tinto Sells 782 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WEX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.00. 191,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,579. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $208.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WEX by 472.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in WEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

