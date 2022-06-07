Meme Market Capitalization Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00191844 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001184 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00299342 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

