Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 7.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $236,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.32. 390,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,993,252. The company has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

