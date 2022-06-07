Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

