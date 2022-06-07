Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5,766.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $83,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

