Millennium Management LLC Buys 678,268 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 678,268 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Alaska Air Group worth $114,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

