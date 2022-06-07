Millennium Management LLC Has $115.33 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,750 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $115,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,028. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

