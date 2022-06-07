Millennium Management LLC Has $99.87 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,307,134 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.71% of Crown worth $99,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

