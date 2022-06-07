Millennium Management LLC Sells 41,947 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Parker-Hannifin worth $93,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $277.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $253.33 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.84 and a 200-day moving average of $294.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

