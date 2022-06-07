MintMe.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,587.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $17,587.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,507.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.22 or 0.05934919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00207549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00629278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00593784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00071343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004316 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

