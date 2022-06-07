Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.34

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.34 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 17051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.71.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

