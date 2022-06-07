Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.27% of Blue Ridge Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

BRBS stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.